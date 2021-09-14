Gigi Hadid Turns Heads in White Satin Prada Gown and Sparkly Slingbacks at the 2021 Met Gala

Gigi Hadid looked as if she stepped out of a Prada runway at the 2021 Met Gala.

The model and seasoned Met Gala attendee hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in head-to-toe Prada. She wore a white Prada strapless column gown with a thigh-high leg slit in the back. She added long black leather gloves to her ensemble as well as a logo barrette to her bright red ponytail, which she debuted on Monday night. Her jewels sparkled and her blue eyeshadow popped against the minimal colored look.

Gigi Hadid at the 2021 Met Gala. CREDIT: Invision

Not only did Hadid’s jewelry sparkle, but her Prada heels did as well. She paired slingback jeweled heels with black embellished tights. Her shoes featured the iconic Prada triangle as well as a pointed toe.

A closer look at Hadid’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

The Met Gala — known as the fashion industry’s Oscars — was first introduced in 1948, two years after the Museum of Costume Art merged with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to become The Costume Institute in 1946. Each May, the annual fundraising event celebrates the opening of the spring exhibition. This year, however, the Met Gala takes place in September after the 2020 event had been canceled.

This year’s exhibition will be divided into two parts. The first segment, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will open on September 18. With a focus on the “modern vocabulary of American fashion,” it will honor the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

Then for Part two of the exhibition, which will open May 5, 2022, there will be another Met Gala in celebration, taking place on May 2, 2022. The second segment of the exhibition is a collaboration with the Costume Institute and the American Wing. It will explore the development of American fashion through a more detailed historical lens.

