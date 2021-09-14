Gen-Z Style Stars Took Over the 2021 Met Gala & They Did So With Flair

It’s official: the Met Gala is going Gen-Z.

At last night’s Oscars of Fashion, the younger generations overtook the red carpet in a sweeping wave of new-age style. From Kaia Gerber to Lil Nas X, Gen-Zers showed up in full force in their boldest attire — think gold suits of armor, statement ball gowns and floral bubble dresses.

TikToker Addison Rae kicked off the night in an homage to fashion legends before her, as styled by none other than Law Roach. The 20-year-old brought the heat in a vintage Tom Ford for Gucci design from the brand’s fall ’03 collection, complete with a structured corset bodice and floor-sweeping hem. The outfit also included hidden heels courtesy of Le Silla and a clutch bag from Jimmy Choo.

Addison Rae arrives at the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Sept. 13. CREDIT: AP

As for Naomi Osaka, the athlette paid homage to her heritage at the 2021 Met Gala.

As one of the evening’s co-chairs, the tennis star arrived at the event in bold fashion alongside her beau Cordae. For the event, Osaka tapped Louis Vuitton — for which she serves as a house ambassador — in a custom gown inspired by her Japanese and Haitian roots. The look included a strapless printed base under a haltered puff-sleeve cape with tiered layering and a red bow to tie the outfit together.

On her feet, the Gen-Z star followed 1990s trends in a square-toe boot from the French luxury house. The patent leather pair included a statement buckle and a block heel for a sturdy lift.

Naomi Osaka and Cordae arrive at the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Sept. 13. CREDIT: AP

Leylah Fernandez’s 2021 Met Gala look paid homage to an unexpected side of American history.

The Canadian tennis star, who made headlines this weekend for her run to the finals at the 2021 US Open, made a surprise appearance as well at the biggest night in fashion. Taking place last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 19-year-old arrived in an elevated twist on revitalized early aughts trends. The striped black and white design comes courtesy of Carolina Herrera, delivered fresh off the runway from Wes Gordon’s spring ’22 show.

While on the surface the silhouette of the dress gives off a simply modern appeal, the design contains a deeper meaning beyond what meets the eye. As explained by the label on Instagram, Fernandez’s dress actually was inspired by a vintage spring ’98 Herrera look famously modeled by Serena and Venus Williams for Vogue in 1998.

Leylah Fernandez arrives at the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Sept. 13. CREDIT: AP

