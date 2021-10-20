Gal Gadot Wows in Hot Pink Saint Laurent Gown & Strappy Sandals for Elle’s Women in Hollywood Celebration

“Wonder Women” star Gal Gadot was one of several actresses honored at Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood event Tuesday night in Los Angeles. For the special occasion, the current cover girl opted for a striking hot pink number courtesy of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

The vibrant, floor-length frock featured a high, halter-style neckline adorned with a black rose embellishment and a subtle leg slit at the side, which helped to show off her strappy black sandals as she walked the red carpet.

Gal Gadot at Elle’s Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 36-year-old Israeli actress reached for a pair of slinky high heels from of luxury Italian brand Aleví Milano for the evening. The slingback style, dubbed the “Tiffany,” perfectly matched the black floral embellishment at her neck, pulling the look together seamlessly. She also added some simple jewelry for a touch of sparkle, showing off diamond earrings and a bracelet.

Aleví Milano “Tiffany” open-toe sandals are also available in a white version, as well as in a gold-yellow tone and an eye-catching silver metallic option. Farfetch.com is offering the white pair at 30% off right now.

During the event, the “Red Notice” and “Death on the Nile” actress gave a wave-making speech, in which she poked fun at herself and talked about the “Hollywood diva” stereotype.

