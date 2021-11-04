Gal Gadot Goes Red Hot in a Sequined Dress & Metallic Sandals at ‘Red Notice’ Premiere

Gal Gadot brought the heat to the world premiere of Netflix’s “Red Notice” last night.

The film’s leading lady arrived on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday in perfectly themed attire, taking inspiration from the title in a glittering red dress. The thin-strap design featured a dipping neckline and a ruffled hem countered with a high-leg slit. Coated in endless red sequins, the dress comes courtesy of Loewe’s spring ’22 collection.

Gal Gadot at the world premiere of Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ held at the Xbox Plaza and Chick Hearn Court at L.A. Live on Nov. 4. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Gadot kept it classic with a pair of thin-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals. The round-toe silhouette is better known as the signature Nudistsong sandal and features an over 4-inch stiletto heel. The actress’ choice also included a metallic gold coating with similar styles retailing for $398 at Nordstrom.

Gal Gadot at the world premiere of Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ held at the Xbox Plaza and Chick Hearn Court at L.A. Live on Nov. 4. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

A closer view of Gal Gadot’s heels. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Gadot, who recently gave birth to her third child with her husband Yaron Varsano, fully embraces trendy footwear. Gadot’s recent rotation has featured chunky slides, thong sandals and towering pointed-toe pumps by the likes of Miu Miu and Alexandre Birman. While on the red carpet, the actress also favors strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman, of course, and Sergio Rossi, courtesy of stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the casual front, she favors sneakers by brands like Reebok and Common Projects.

