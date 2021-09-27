Gabrielle Union Wows in a Dramatic Sheer Gown & Heels at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Gabrielle Union brought dramatic glamour to the opening gala for the Acadamy Museum of Motion Pictures this weekend.

Attending the star-studded event in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the “Bring It On” actress joined husband Dwyane Wade for a glamorous date night. Wade himself opted for a knit shirt and classic black suit while Union stole the show in a sheer black Alexandre Vauthier cape dress and a plunging bodysuit.

Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening Gala honoring Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the monochrome elements of the actress’ look continued with a set of classic black sandals. The heels came courtesy of Sarah Flint and were set atop a stiletto heel measuring around 4 inches in height. Similar classic sandals from the brand retail for $385 on the brand’s website.

Gabrielle Union at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening Gala honoring Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Gabrielle Union’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Union herself has had a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The media personality also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

As for red carpet style and off-duty attire, you can find the star of the upcoming “Cheaper by the Dozen” remake in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and Adidas.

