Gabrielle Union Shines in Neon Couture Gown and Sky-High Hair at Fashion Awards 2021

Gabrielle Union went bold for her most electric red carpet look yet at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London.

The “Being Mary Jane” star arrived in dynamic fashion, wearing a neon green Valentino Haute Couture gown. The dramatic piece featured a large voluminous skirt, as well as a cutout ruched halter neck top with thin straps. However, her gown’s most dynamic accent came in the form of a flowing sheer tulle cape. Union played into her outfit’s mystical glamour, pairing it with layered diamond rings, bracelets and drop earrings by Messika — as well as sparkly pink eyeshadow and a towering rounded hairstyle.

Gabrielle Union attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For footwear, Union’s shoes weren’t visible. However, it’s highly likely the “Bring It On” actress chose a pair of coordinating pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals, based on her usual red carpet shoes.

Gabrielle Union attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The Fashion Awards celebrate accomplishments by international and emerging talents in the fashion industry, as well as raise money for the British Fashion Council. This year’s event at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Billy Porter and created in partnership with TikTok, will notably honor the late Virgil Abloh with one of the Leaders of Change, Creativity Awards, alongside designers Alessandro Michele, Demna Gvasalia, Kim Jones and Jonathan Anderson. Other winners from the 2021 Awards include Tommy Hilfiger, Nensi Dojaka, Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst and Telfar Clemens.

