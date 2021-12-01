Footwear News Achievement Awards Red Carpet Kicks Off With Stan Smith, Fat Joe & More

The 35th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards made its in-person return to New York City tonight. And just as expected, it was packed with some major heavy hitters.

Often called the “Shoe Oscars,” the FN Achievement Awards is the footwear industry’s biggest night and will honor people and companies who have triumphed in the face of intense challenges.

Several celebrities like Fat Joe, Allyson Felix, former Tennis player, Stan Smith, Kelli Erdmann, Michelle Poole and CEO and director of Wolverine Worldwide Inc., Blake Krueger and Brenda J. Lauderback all made a stylish appearance on the red carpet. And of course, they made sure to place emphasis on their footwear.

White sneakers, high-heeled crocs, leather loafers and open-toe sandals were some of the shoe styles for the fashionable night.

President of Crocs Inc. Michelle Poole sported a pair of Balenciaga stiletto Crocs that were complete with Jibbitz. Her footwear choice was expected and made sense as the brand has become a worldwide phenomenon and the Classic Clog took home the award for Shoe of the Year. Kelli Erdmann followed in Poole’s footsteps as she also completed her look with the popular slipper. Erdmann opted for the black classic clog style.

Two-time major singles champion, Stan Smith also restored to comfort as he stepped onto the red carpet wearing white Adidas sneakers.

For 35 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the "Shoe Oscars" — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans.