Florence Pugh Shows Off Wild Side in Tiger Print Coat, 6-Inch Heels & Septum Piercing at ‘Don’t Look Up’ Premiere

Florence Pugh took a walk on the wild side.

The “Little Women” actress attended the premiere of Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” on Sunday night in NYC. To the event, Pugh wore a look from Maison Valentino including a light beige coat with a dark brown tiger print all over the floor-length jacket. Under her coat, she wore a black bandeau top with matching black high-waisted shorts. She finished off her look with a simple gold necklace and a Valentino black purse with gold hardware. Pugh also wore a new accessory to the premiere—a septum piercing.

Florence Pugh at the “Don’t Look Up” premiere on Dec. 5. CREDIT: Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Pugh added a serious lift to her look with thick platform heels. She rocked a pair of bright orange Valentino Tango rounded-toe ankle strap heels. The total height of the heels reached just over 6 inches, with a platform making up over 2 inches of the height. Her style currently retails for $1,100 on Valentino’s website.

A closer look at Pugh’s heels. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The “Midsommer” star herself has become a focus in the fashion world while on the press circuit for “Black Widow” this year, wearing an array of statement dresses and sets by Miu Miu, Prada, Giambattista Valli and more. When it comes to her footwear style, Pugh makes frequent bold statements. The actress coordinates her outfits with similarly colored pumps and sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platform and combat boots by brands like Prada, Giambattista Valli and of course, Valentino, are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Converse, Allbirds, Adidas.

