Fat Joe Talks Virgil Abloh’s Impact, Ronnie Fieg, Y2K Culture & More at FN Achievement Awards 2021

Musician Joseph Antonio Cartagena, better known as Fat Joe, arrived at the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards wearing head-to-toe black in a comfy sweat set. The rapper spoke to Footwear News about the 2021 Person of the Year Award he’s presenting to designer Ronnie Fieg, expressing his love for his work and his passion for all things footwear. Feig is the owner-operator of American retail fashion establishment and brand Kith. “He’s someone we all aspire to be. A trendsetter and a leader.”

Fat Joe also went on to discuss his relationship with the late Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director and Off-White creator Virgil Abloh. The rapper reminisced fondly about the communication the two had over Instagram messages, expressing how genius the designer truly was, “He’s somebody that’s going to go down in history.” The rapper was also asked about the cyclical love for Y2K trends, citing nostalgia from Biggie Smalls, to the oversized silhouettes of the time,”I love it. Everything is 360. Everything spins back around and becomes the style.”

Fat Joe wore a Valentino embossed black sweat set in true Y2K style, featuring a hefty gold chain that hung down around his neck. Cartagena also wore an equally hefty wristwatch, effectively blinging out the rapper.

Finally, Fat Joe was asked the toughest question of the night: What was the shoe that best represented his home, New York City. Bronx native Fat Joe immediately cited the iconic white Nike Air Force Ones that have been spotted on everyone from New York to Staten Island. Fat Joe also mentioned the coveted Timberland boots, which have become a staple in every New Yorker’s closet, especially while the weather is cold.

