Eva Longoria Elevates Fall’s Most Daring Trend in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Square-Toe Sandals

Eva Longoria looked brighter than ever at Brian Bowen Smith’s Drivebys Book Launch and Gallery Viewing presented by Longoria’s own brand of tequila, Casa Del Sol.

The “Devious Maids” actress arrived at the end in bold fashion, opting for an electric blue maxi dress complete with a silky fabric, long sleeves and peek-a-boo cutouts across the torso.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for fall.

Eva Longoria attends Brian Bowen Smith’s Drivebys Book Launch And Gallery Viewing Presented By Casa Del Sol Tequila in Los Angeles, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

A closer view of Eva Longoria’s heels. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, Longoria broke out another retro-inspired trend: square-toe sandals.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued all the way into this year as one of the biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Eva Longoria attends Brian Bowen Smith’s Drivebys Book Launch And Gallery Viewing Presented By Casa Del Sol Tequila in Los Angeles, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

A closer view of Eva Longoria’s heels. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

A more common footwear choice for Eva Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Desperate Housewives” alumna created her own eponymous footwear line that was released in March 2020 in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

