Worst-Dressed at the 2021 Emmy Awards, According to You

By Aaron Royce
The 2021 Emmy Awards is always an occasion to make a statement on the red carpet. This year’s black tie affair featured an array of bold and statement-making looks — but not all of them were well-received.

While many applauded select celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many actors’ and actress’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their shock, surprise and confusion over a variety of celebrities’ outfits that appeared on the carpet throughout the evening.

From colorful suits to supersized sleeves, discover some of the 2021 Emmy Awards’ worst looks — according to Twitter users — below.

Aidy Bryant

Aidy Bryant at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at L.A. Live on September 19, 2021.
Aidy Bryant attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Aidy Bryant brought her quirky style to the red carpet in an embroidered dress by Simone Rocha, complete with platform sandals and a beaded red bag and headband. Though the cottagecore trend is still going strong, fans were shocked by its color palette and detailing.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson hit the red carpet in bold boho fashion, wearing a long white Chloé dress with a front cutout and beaded fringe. Though the daring nature of Emmy-winning actress actress’ look was applauded, many were puzzled by its artsy accents and potential inspirations.

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson, Emmy Awards, red carpet
Kenan Thompson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 19, 2021.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Kenan Thompson brought an optimistic take on suiting to the red carpet in a pale pink outfit, worn with patent leather loafers. Though some liked the “Saturday Night Live” comedian’s choice of color, many found issues with its tailoring and silhouette.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at L.A. Live on September 19, 2021.
Kaley Cuoco attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The “Flight Attendant” star went bold for the Emmys in a neon yellow Vera Wang dress (with pockets!) and Le Silla sandals. However, her gown’s’ ruffled accents and vibrant hue raised a few eyebrows online.

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff, Emmy Awards, red carpet
Jonathan Groff attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 19, 2021.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Jonathan Groff veered away from the classic black suit for a different combination: a burnt orange Paul Smith jacket and trousers with a black shirt, tie and Jimmy Choo ankle boots. However, the star’s unique outfit prompted fans to question his styling choices.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at L.A. Live on September 19, 2021.
Issa Rae attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Issa Rae made a bold statement at the Emmys this year, wearing a sparkling mesh dress by Aliette. While the “Insecure” creator looked confident on the red carpet, some thought otherwise. “She’s beautiful [and] stunning but this was NOT an #Emmys dress,” one user Tweeted.

Josh O’Connor

Josh O'Connor, Emmy Awards, red carpet
Josh O’Connor attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 19, 2021.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Josh O’Connor attended the Emmys in a custom Loewe ensemble. The actor’s suit featured a cropped jacket with folded lapels and a bold flower accent in the place of a tie. His look was not favorably received by all fans — one even went as far as to call his outfit “ugly.”

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at L.A. Live on September 19, 2021.
Sarah Paulson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

“Ratched” star Sarah Paulson wore a bold red gown at the Emmys, straight from Carolina Herrera’s Spring ’22 runway show. The actress’ statement-making choice drew ire from fans, who criticized its texture and voluminous sleeves.

Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page, Emmy Awards, red carpet
Regé-Jean Page attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 19, 2021.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Regé-Jean Page hit the red carpet in a dark Giorgio Armani look. His black double-breasted textured jacket, evening trousers and dark blue velvet loafers, however, didn’t strike a chord with all fans — some even questioned his outfit’s textures and exact color.

