Emily Ratajkowski Goes Preppy-Punk in Cropped Sweater and Patent Pumps at CFDA Awards

Emily Ratajkowski brought a dose of early 2000s punk last night to the 2021 CFDA Awards.

While arriving at the Pool Room in New York City, Ratajkowski wore a daring look from Miu Miu’s spring 2022 collection. Her ensemble featured a gray ribbed zip-up cropped swearer, as well as a matching blue collared shirt. The long-sleeved piece was paired with the brand’s logo underwear, as well as a prep school-worthy navy pleated midi skirt and black belt. Ratajkowski’s accessories included sheer black tights, as well as a quilted leather clutch with gold hardware—all by Miu Miu.

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2021 CFDA Awards. CREDIT: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2021 CFDA Awards. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress opted for a preppy style to complement her look’s punk tones: cap-toe pumps. The pair featured white rounded white capped toes, as well as T-shaped straps and uppers in shiny black patent leather. The style also included “Miu Miu” logo detailing in crystals on each shoe. Thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the footwear, adding a Blair Waldorf-like finish to Ratajkowski’s look.

Related Karlie Kloss Steps Out in Ruched Black Dress and Strappy Heels to the CFDA Awards Cara Delevingne Gives Business Dressing an Edgy Twist in Open Blazer, Mini Skirt and Combat Boots at CFDA Awards 'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Stuns in Grecian-Inspired Louis Vuitton Dress and Block Heeled Sandals at CFDA Awards

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2021 CFDA Awards. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

Emily Blunt served as the evening’s host and presented the American Womenswear and American Menswear Designer of the Year awards to Christopher John Rogers and Emily Bode-Aujla for Bode, respectively.

Though Brother Vellies designer Aurora James lost to Telfar in the Accessories Designer category on Wednesday, she was honored with the Founder’s Award for her efforts with the 15 Percent Pledge.

Meanwhile, Edvin Thompson for Theophilio was awarded the American Emerging Designer of the Year honor and was presented by model and “Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung.

Zendaya was also a big winner at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. She received the Fashion Icon trophy from iconic model Iman, who received the honor in 2010. For the occasion, Zendaya wore a custom Vera Wang ensemble that featured a red bandeau top and a peplum-style skirt.

Other honorees included Dapper Dan, who received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Patagonia for the Environmental Sustainability Award; Yeohlee Teng with the Board of Directors’ Tribute; the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard was awarded to Nina Garcia; and Anya Taylor-Joy won the first-ever Face of the Year award.

Winners list:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers for Christopher John Rogers

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens for Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson for Theophilio

International Women’s Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga.

To see more red carpet arrivals, click through the gallery.