Emily Blunt Pops in ‘Topless’ Orange Suit and Punchy Pumps at CFDA Awards

Emily Blunt shone brightly in sleek suiting for the 2021 CFDA Awards.

The event’s host arrived at the Seagram Building in New York City, wearing a bold orange Christopher John Rogers suit. The set featured a slightly oversized blazer and wide-leg trousers, accented with black buttons. The “Quiet Place” star also wore her suit without a visible top, creating a “topless” suiting moment. Blunt’s accessories brought the dynamic look added glamour, thanks to layered gold necklaces, earrings and numerous rings.

Emily Blunt arrives at the 2021 CFDA Awards at the Seagram Building in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “Devil Wears Prada” star complemented her CJR suit with an equally punchy pair of orange pumps by Titi Adesa. The Agra Tangerine style appeared to feature suede uppers with pointed toes, as well as heels likely totaling at least 3 inches in height. The pair gave Blunt’s ensemble a streamlined look through vibrant citrus tones.

Emily Blunt arrives at the 2021 CFDA Awards at the Seagram Building in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Blunt’s pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

Blunt served as the evening’s host and presented the American Womenswear and American Menswear Designer of the Year awards to Christopher John Rogers and Emily Bode-Aujla for Bode, respectively.

Though Brother Vellies designer Aurora James lost to Telfar in the Accessories Designer category on Wednesday, she was honored with the Founder’s Award for her efforts with the 15 Percent Pledge.

Meanwhile, Edvin Thompson for Theophilio was awarded the American Emerging Designer of the Year honor and was presented by model and “Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung.

Zendaya was also a big winner at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. She received the Fashion Icon trophy from iconic model Iman, who received the honor in 2010. For the occasion, Zendaya wore a custom Vera Wang ensemble that featured a red bandeau top and a peplum-style skirt.

Other honorees included Dapper Dan, who received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Patagonia for the Environmental Sustainability Award; Yeohlee Teng with the Board of Directors’ Tribute; the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard was awarded to Nina Garcia; and Anya Taylor-Joy won the first-ever Face of the Year award.

Winners list:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers for Christopher John Rogers

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens for Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson for Theophilio

International Women’s Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga.

To see more red carpet arrivals, click through the gallery.