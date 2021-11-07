Elle Fanning Goes Dark in Sheer Cutout Gown and Sky-High Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Elle Fanning stunned in a daring new look for the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

The “Neon Demon” star stepped out in an edgy ensemble that was a far cry from her usual feminine style. The actress posed in a long-sleeved gown crafted from sheer black fabric, featuring front and sleeve cutouts, thigh-high slits and a flowing train. It also included a sharp backless cutout, adding to the look’s sleekness. The daring piece was layered over black briefs and a straplesss bralette. Fanning accessorized with a cluster of black silk flowers in her hair, as well as diamond rings and a large sequined red flower pin.

Elle Fanning attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Fanning. The “All The Bright Places” actress continued her slick streak with a pair of black leather platform pumps. The heels included thin slingback and T-straps, as well as a close-toed silhouette with small front cutouts. Their sharpest statement came from thick platform soles and soaring heels that totaled at least 5 inches in height, creating a surprisingly sultry moment for Fanning.

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event will be co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and award Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The Gala’s proceeds will benefit the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.

