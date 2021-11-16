Elle Fanning Links Up in Daring Cutout Crop Top and Hidden Heels at 2021 InStyle Awards

Huzzah! Elle Fanning took her boldest red caret risk yet at the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.

The “Great” actress hit the red carpet in a Balmain ensemble from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, which featured a low-rise black skirt. The subtle piece provided a clear backdrop for her not-so-subtle crop top, seemingly crafted from gold. The metallic backless top was styled to look like a massive Cuban chain link, coated in oversized crystals. The piece also featured large front and midriff cutouts and a halter-neck silhouette, giving Fanning the appearance of being connected within the chain herself. Fanning’s outfit was accented with simple gold rings.

Elle Fanning attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Though Fanning’s shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely the star stuck to one of her go-so red carpet styles. Platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps are the actress’ usual pairs, hailing from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and Marc Jacobs. In recent weeks, her usually feminine style has gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour from towering platform pumps and artsy heels by the likes of Gucci, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac.

