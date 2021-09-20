Elizabeth Olsen Radiates in Plunging White Dress From The Row and Platforms on Emmys Red Carpet

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Elizabeth Olsen wore a dress courtesy of her sisters to the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The “WandaVision” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a cream dress from The Row, her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s line. The custom gown tent dress featured billowing sleeves and a plunging V-neck. She paired sparkling earrings from Chopard to the look. Elizabeth earned the first Emmy nomination of her career for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff on Marvel’s superhero series on Disney+.

Elizabeth Olsen at the 2021 Emmy Awards. CREDIT: PMC

For her footwear, the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” actress went with platform heels. She wore custom-dyed Chaka platform heels from Stuart Weitzman, similar to the Ryder 95 Platforms, to the event. The heels featured an open, rounded toe and an ankle strap with a buckle closure.

Elizabeth Olsen at the 2021 Emmy Awards. CREDIT: PMC

The 2021 Emmy Awards returned in person with a limited live audience of nominees and their guests. Leading this year’s nominations is “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” with 24 nominations each, meanwhile, “WandaVision,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed closely behind. Many stars attended the event, including Elizabeth’s costar Kathryn Hahn, as well as Issa Rae, Michaela Coel, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen and many, many more.

