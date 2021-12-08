Dwayne Johnson Looks Sharp in Shades of Red From Head to Toe at People’s Choice Awards

From the second the red carpet rolled out tonight in Santa Monica, Calif., for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, the stars made it clear that tonight was all about making a statement. The women showed up and showed out at the star-studded event and so did the guys.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson arrived looking cool, calm and collected. For the 47th annual event, the “Jungle Cruise” actor wore a bright red satin button-up shirt. He paired his collared top with burgundy slacks and a dark brown leather jacket.

Dwayne Johnson arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021.

He completed his look by slipping on a pair of cranberry loafers that matched his pants perfectly. The timeless shoe style included calfskin leather, a pointed-toe and an arch-supporting footbed.

Halle Berry and Dwayne Johnson pose at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2021. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriguez/NBCUniversal

The actor’s style has come a long way since his wrestling days. When he’s not filming another box-office smash hit, he can be spotted out and about looking super cool, well-dressed and of course showing off his biceps.

Johnson typically dons clothing that features sleek, clean lines and minimal distractions. The Under Armour Project Rock collaborator also frequently wears sneakers and activewear like basketball shorts, tank tops of all varieties and hooded workout vests. When dressed to the nines, the “Jumanji” star pops in pieces and silhouettes like tailored slacks, printed short-sleeve polo shirts and sleek dress shoes.

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

