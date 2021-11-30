Dua Lipa Brings Elegance to 2021 Fashion Awards Red Carpet in Black Maximilian Dress

Dua Lipa joined some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion and gathered at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday for the 2021 Fashion Awards. Lipa was one of the many stars to grace the red carpet.

Dua Lipa at the Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. CREDIT: Splash

The “Levitating” singer wore a black monochromatic look by Maximilian. The number was a more toned contrast compared to her usual red carpet looks. She proved that less is more as she posed for photos in a straight-cut dress that fanned out slightly around the floor-length hem.

Opting for minimal accessories, her outfit was complete with black crepe fabric that she wore as a choker around her neck. She paired her choker with long sleeves that mirrored the silhouette of her dress as they reached her hands. The model’s long dark hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves.

Dua Lipa at the Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. CREDIT: Fred Duval/MEGA Unfortunately, we were unable to get a glimpse of her shoes, but we wouldn’t be surprised if she reached for a pair of stilettos or platform sandals. Her shoe repertoire includes trendy designs such as Dr. Martens boots, Jimmy Choo heels, knee-high Paris Texas boots, chunky sneakers and Versace platforms.

In September, she stepped out for a night on the town wearing a pair of pink metallic sky-high platform heels. The funky and fashionable heels featured a 3-inch front base with strappy uppers and a peep-toe fit.

The Fashion Awards celebrate accomplishments by international and emerging talents in the fashion industry, as well as raise money for the British Fashion Council. This year’s event at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Billy Porter and created in partnership with TikTok, will notably honor the late Virgil Abloh with one of the Leaders of Change, Creativity Awards, alongside designers Alessandro Michele, Demna Gvasalia, Kim Jones and Jonathan Anderson. Other winners from the evening include Tommy Hilfiger, Nensi Dojaka, Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst and Telfar Clemens.

