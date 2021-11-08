Dixie D’Amelio Strikes a Pose in Black Velvet Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps at LACMA Art + Film Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dixie D’Amelio went for a wintery monochrome look on Sunday night at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

The TikTok star was joined by the rest of her family, including sister Charli D’Amelio. Dixie wore a turtleneck black velvet dress courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier. The dress featured long sleeves and a high-low hem, with rushing along the hip and a wrap style. D’Amelio accessorized the look with simple silver sparkly earrings and two large rings. She gave her hair a slick, deep part and pulled it in a low ponytail. She carried a small black clutch purse as well.

Dixie D’Amelio at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 7. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Be Happy” singer wore simple, but chic heels to the event. She opted for black pointed-toe pumps that went perfectly with the monochrome look of the evening. The classic shoes included a stiletto heel reaching at least 3 inches in height. Now that live events have returned, pointed-toe pumps have become a top going-out shoe this year. The style often adds a sharp finish to any ensemble, no matter how casual or formal. Stars including Zendaya, Khloe Kardashian and Rita Ora have recently worn pointed pumps in addition to D’Amelio.

Related Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Strappy Heels & Gucci Sequined Suit on the Red Carpet at LACMA Art + Film Gala Jared Leto Goes Disco in Gucci Feathered Suit, Mesh Top & Heeled Boots at LACMA Art + Film Gala Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Masterfully Recovers From Shoe Malfunction at LACMA Art + Film Gala

A closer look at D’Amelio’s shoes. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and director Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The Gala’s proceeds benefited the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.

Add a touch of classic glam to your shoe game with black pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Nine West Ezra Pointy Toe Pump, $80

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Leather Pumps, $130

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target Buy Now: A New Day Gemma Heels, $30

Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals at the 2021 LACMA Gala.