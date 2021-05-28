Demi Lovato Serves Rock Star Groove In a Purple Velvet Suit & 5-Inch Platform Boots at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Demi Lovato is back. The singer dazzled in a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti platform boots on the iHeart Radio Music Awards red carpet last night at LA’s Dolby Theater.

Lovato, 28, looked especially “cool for the summer” in Zanotti’s 5-inch Morgana platforms. Their footwear was paired with a purple velvet Peter Dundas suit, as well as diamond jewelry by Effy Jewelry and Graziela Gems. Lovato opted for no shirt under the blazer, making the look especially daring.

Demi Lovato attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Demi Lovato attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The singer’s red carpet ensemble previewed their tribute performance to Elton John, alongside H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile. Lovato later donned a custom Veronica Beard floral suit for the musical moment, along with the same Zanotti shoes and vintage jewelry.

Lovato’s no stranger to a sky-high heel, having previously worn styles by Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent, Casadei, and Ruthie Davis to numerous events over the years. Their rock star style, which often features leather, glitter, metallics, and plenty of bling, perfectly complements the sleek and edgy shoe. On this occasion, their platforms also paid tribute to John, whose similar heeled boots are undeniably iconic in their own right.

Lovato’s iHeartRadio Music Awards marks the singer’s first appearance since coming out as nonbinary. The singer revealed their new identity last week in the first episode of their podcast, “4D with Demi Lovato,” and stated that their pronouns are now they/them. “Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be,” Lovato shared on Instagram.

They join a growing number of nonbinary celebrities who have coming out in recent years, including Jonathan Van Ness, Indya Moore, Nico Tortorella, and Amandla Stenberg.

