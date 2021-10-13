×
Dakota Johnson Channels Vintage Glamour in a Feathered Dress & Glittering Sandals on the Red Carpet

By Claudia Miller
Dakota Johnson brought classic glamour to the BFI London Film Festival this evening.

Walking the red carpet for the premiere of her film “The Lost Daughter,” the actress tapped her go-to brand, Gucci, in a statement dress. The silhouette had a touch of everything from padded shoulders to mesh overlays and feathered cuffs, all coated in an endless fishnet structure of crystal embellishments. Johnson complimented the design with dangling silver earrings from Messika Jewelry as well.

dakota johnson, feather dress, mesh dress, gucci, heels, sandals, red carpet, london, lost daughter, bfi
Dakota Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Lost Daughter’ during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival in London, Oct. 13.
CREDIT: AP

dakota johnson, feather dress, mesh dress, gucci, heels, sandals, red carpet, london, lost daughter, bfi
A closer view of Dakota Johnson’s heels.
CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, the glittering elements continued with Johnson’s pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals. The tan silhouette featured a pointed-toe base and a double strap across the toe as well as around the ankle. Measuring just over 4 inches in height, the Montecarlo silhouette from the brand retails for over $1,200.

dakota johnson, feather dress, mesh dress, gucci, heels, sandals, red carpet, london, lost daughter, bfi
(L-R) Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Lost Daughter’ during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival in London, Oct. 13.
CREDIT: AP

dakota johnson, feather dress, mesh dress, gucci, heels, sandals, red carpet, london, lost daughter, bfi
A closer view of Dakota Johnson’s heels.
CREDIT: AP

As for the “50 Shades of Gray” star herself, the outfit tonight taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands.

