Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a sparkling, fringed crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet yesterday at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The star-studded event certainly wasn’t short of head-turning looks, but it’s safe to say that Johnson was one of the brightest stars on the carpet that night.

Dakota Johnson stuns in a custom Gucci ensemble at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

To complement this couture piece, Johnson paired her outfit with gold sandals. A stylish choice that added a sleek element without drawing away attention from the dress itself.

Johnson is certainly no stranger to wearing sheer, classy outfits on and off the red carpet. The actress can often be seen wearing metallic colors or neutral cream and tan tones, occasionally coming in with a bright pop of color like a vivid red for high-profile appearances. Johnson’s style often gives a nod to classic Hollywood styling, with an emphasis on clean lines and a feminine silhouette. Her makeup and hair, like her wardrobe, typically leans on the softer side with nude or berry-colored lip, soft and smokey eyeshadow and doe-like lashes.

Dakota Johnson on the red carpet of the movie “The Lost Daughter” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA The actress is a longtime fan of Gucci, and wore another ensemble by the luxury brand for a photocall for “The Lost Daughter” earlier that day. It certainly makes sense considering Johnson has been a longstanding muse of Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director.

Dakota Johnson paired this shining gown with a pair of gold sandals. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Johnson played the role of Nina in “The Lost Daughter,” the film that marked Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut.

