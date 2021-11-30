Dakota Johnson Elevates Surreal Halter-Neck Dress With Puffy Sandals at Gotham Awards 2021

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dakota Johnson brought surrealist style to the red carpet at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hit the red carpet in a black Schiaparelli dress, hailing from the brand’s spring 2022 collection. The number featured a midi length, as well as subtle front stitching. Its’ quirkiest element came from its halter-neck silhouette, composed of a gold lip-shaped accent attached to gold chains. Johnson’s dress was minimally accessorized with curved gold Ana Khouri rings.

Dakota Johnson attends the 2021 Gotham Awards in New York City. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of puffy Gianvito Rossi sandals. The Bijoux style included black leather uppers, as well as sleek 4.3-inch stiletto heels. However, their boldest element came from curved toe and ankle straps, given added thickness from a padded texture. The accent gave the versatile style an added playfulness, coordinating smoothly with her surrealist dress. Johnson’s sandals can be pre-ordered for $925 from BergdorfGoodman.com.

Dakota Johnson attends the 2021 Gotham Awards in New York City. CREDIT: RCF Mayer / MEGA

A closer look at Johnson’s Gianvito Rossi sandals. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Gianvito Rossi’s Bijoux sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

The 2021 Gotham Awards were held on Monday night at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The ceremony honors the year’s top independent films with budgets under $35 million, as well as their stars and creators. This year’s winners were led by Maggie Gyllenhaal and her Netflix film “The Lost Daughter,” achieving the Breakthrough Director, Best Screenplay, Best Feature and Outstanding Lead Performance trophies. “Squid Game” also won for Best Long Form Series. Performer tribute statues were given to Kristen Stewart and Peter Dinklage, in addition to Jane Campion being awarded a director’s tribute.

