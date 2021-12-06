×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dakota Johnson Gets Sleek in Thigh-High Slit Dress and Pointed Pumps for ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Djohnson
2019
2019
2019
2018
View Gallery 22 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dakota Johnson dressed in sleek neutral style last night for Deadline Contenders Film: New York. The actress attended while speaking on a panel with Maggie Gyllenhaal from their new Netflix film “The Lost Daughter” at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City’s Queens borough.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hit the red carpet in a light beige Self-Portrait dress, featuring a sharp collar, wrapped texture and long sleeves. The piece gained a sultry edge from a thigh-high slit. Johnson;s look was elevated with a CVC Stones pendant necklace, featuring a thin gold chain and brown stone pendant.

Dakota Johnson, Gianvito Rossi, pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps, Self-Portrait, long-sleeve dress, slit dress, beige dress, Deadline Contenders Film, New York
Dakota Johnson attends Deadline Contenders Film: New York.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Deadline

For footwear, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of sharp Gianvito Rossi pumps. The $725 style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with black suede uppers, further streamlining her neutral outfit. The style also gave Johnson’s ensemble added sleekness from 4-inch tall stiletto heels.

Related

Dakota Johnson Elevates Surreal Halter-Neck Dress With Puffy Sandals at Gotham Awards 2021

Scarlett Johansson Sparkles in Rhinestone Bustier & Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Pumps at American Cinematheque Awards

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress and Metallic Pumps for 'Stephen Colbert'

Dakota Johnson, Gianvito Rossi, pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps, Self-Portrait, long-sleeve dress, slit dress, beige dress, Deadline Contenders Film, New York
Dakota Johnson attends Deadline Contenders Film: New York.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Deadline
Dakota Johnson, Gianvito Rossi, pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps, Self-Portrait, long-sleeve dress, slit dress, beige dress, Deadline Contenders Film, New York
A closer look at Johnson’s pumps.
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline
Gianvito Rossi, pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps
Gianvito Rossi’s pointed pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular shoes, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. The style gives most looks a sharper appearance, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Johnson, stars like Lady Gaga, Zendaya and Sarah Jessica Parker have also worn pointed pumps from Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster and Duchessa Gardini in recent weeks.

Dakota Johnson, Gianvito Rossi, pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps, Self-Portrait, long-sleeve dress, slit dress, beige dress, Deadline Contenders Film, New York
Affonso Gonçalves, Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Dakota Johnson attend Deadline Contenders Film: New York.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Deadline

When it comes to shoes, Johnson often wears sleek neutral sandals, mules and pumps on the red carpet. The actress often dons strappy or pointed-toe pairs by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Miu Miu, among numerous top designers. When off-duty, she can also be seen in loafers and sneakers by Saint Laurent, Marc by Marc Jacobs and Converse. Aside from wearing fashionable shoes, the actress is also a mainstay in the fashion world, serving as a muse to Gucci designer Alessandro Michele in the Italian brand’s campaigns and front rows.

Elevate your winter looks in black pumps like Dakota Johnson.

A New Day, Target, pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $30.

Schutz, pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz  Lou pumps, $50.

Sam Edelman, pumps, black pumps, leather pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

Click through the gallery to see Johnson’s best street style looks over the years.

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad