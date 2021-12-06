Dakota Johnson Gets Sleek in Thigh-High Slit Dress and Pointed Pumps for ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dakota Johnson dressed in sleek neutral style last night for Deadline Contenders Film: New York. The actress attended while speaking on a panel with Maggie Gyllenhaal from their new Netflix film “The Lost Daughter” at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City’s Queens borough.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hit the red carpet in a light beige Self-Portrait dress, featuring a sharp collar, wrapped texture and long sleeves. The piece gained a sultry edge from a thigh-high slit. Johnson;s look was elevated with a CVC Stones pendant necklace, featuring a thin gold chain and brown stone pendant.

Dakota Johnson attends Deadline Contenders Film: New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Deadline

For footwear, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of sharp Gianvito Rossi pumps. The $725 style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with black suede uppers, further streamlining her neutral outfit. The style also gave Johnson’s ensemble added sleekness from 4-inch tall stiletto heels.

Dakota Johnson attends Deadline Contenders Film: New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Deadline

A closer look at Johnson’s pumps. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline

Gianvito Rossi’s pointed pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular shoes, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. The style gives most looks a sharper appearance, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Johnson, stars like Lady Gaga, Zendaya and Sarah Jessica Parker have also worn pointed pumps from Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster and Duchessa Gardini in recent weeks.

Affonso Gonçalves, Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Dakota Johnson attend Deadline Contenders Film: New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Deadline

When it comes to shoes, Johnson often wears sleek neutral sandals, mules and pumps on the red carpet. The actress often dons strappy or pointed-toe pairs by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Miu Miu, among numerous top designers. When off-duty, she can also be seen in loafers and sneakers by Saint Laurent, Marc by Marc Jacobs and Converse. Aside from wearing fashionable shoes, the actress is also a mainstay in the fashion world, serving as a muse to Gucci designer Alessandro Michele in the Italian brand’s campaigns and front rows.

