Cynthia Nixon Pops on the Red Carpet in Neon Orange Dress and Matching Boots at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

Cynthia Nixon brought a pop of color tonight to the “And Just Like That” premiere at the Modern Museum of Art in New York.

Cynthia Nixon at the premiere of HBO’s “And Just Like That” at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The 55-year-old made a case for monochrome orange at the event. She stepped onto the red carpet wearing a full-sleeved frock in a neon hue. The dress boasted a dramatic oversized collar and small darker-colored buttons that ran down the high neck of the dress to the lower half. When it came to her footwear, the star matched her gown with a pair of suede auburn pointed-toe boots with a zip that ran up the side and thin stiletto heels that gave her some height.

Detail of Cynthia Nixon’s orange suede boots at the ‘And Just Like That’ premiere. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The “Ratched” actress let the ensemble speak for itself and opted for simple accessories. She sported a pair of large, white, teardrop-shaped stud earrings which featured a silver trim and detailing at the center. She wore two statement rings on each hand and carried a black clutch with a jewel-encrusted trim.

Cynthia Nixon at the premiere of HBO’s “And Just Like That” at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“And Just Like That” reunites beloved “Sex and the City” characters Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) navigating friendships and romance after the HBO series ended in 2004. The reboot comes 11 years after the release of the “Sex and the City 2” movie in 2010. “And Just Like That” will debut on HBO Max on Dec. 9.

Flip through the gallery to see all of the red carpet arrivals at the ‘And Just Like That’ premiere.