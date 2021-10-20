Ciara Makes an Angelic Arrival in White High-Slit Halter Gown and Strappy Heels at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Event

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ciara is blessed as ever at Elle’s 27th annual Women in Hollywood celebration on Tuesday night.

The 35-year-old singer arrived to the star-studded event, held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, donning an angelic white dress from Lebanese designer Mônot’s spring 2022 collection. The elegant halter neck gown featured a flowing train with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with matching white heeled sandals that had wraparound ankle ties and glistening jewels by Bulgari.

Ciara at Elle’s Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Last summer, Ciara launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, which sells sleek investment pieces that make up the perfect winter uniform, such as faux fur overcoats, cashmere sweaters, merino-blend wool joggers, and sneakers, at contemporary price points. The brand also has footwear. The full collection can be shopped at Nordstrom.

Ciara at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Earlier this week, the “Level Up” singer posted an Instagram to plead for “LOVE. That’s all,” according to the caption. She sported her brand’s dark blue bodysuit teamed with a marshmallow-white top hat, all while striking a pose in her bedroom. Across her right shoulder, she draped a matching towel with the word “Love” embroidered, a shout-out to LITA’s motto “Love Is The Answer.” She stood tall in her Higher Love combat boots with their 1.5-inch heel, utilitarian silhouette, contrasting black outsole and a white leather finish.

See more celebrities in style at the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration.

Step into minimalist strappy white heels for fall.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Black Suede Studio Leandra Sandals, $268

CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories

To Buy: & Other Stories Thong Strap Heeled Leather Sandals, $129

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

To Buy: Reformation Selene Lace Up Kitten Heel Sandals, $248