Ciara Revamps Black-Tie Codes in Sweeping Sheer Gown at Baby2Baby Gala

Ciara stunned in a daring gown on the red carpet at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.

The “I’m Out” singer hit the red carpet in a voluminous gown. The sweeping number featured a long-sleeved sheer top accented with a sharp collar and gold buttons. The lengthy added extra drama with a slim-fitting silhouette, as well as a ruffled side accent that flowed into a tiered skirt. Layered over a dark bra, the number was a dynamic approach to the standard formal black-tie dress code.

Ciara arrives at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Though her footwear was not visible, the “Goodies ” musician likely wore one of her go-to red carpet styles. The star often wears pointed-toe pumps, platform or strappy sandals from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Femme LA and Jimmy Choo.

Ciara arrives at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Ciara arrives at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The annual Baby2Baby Gala raises funds for children living in poverty. The nonprofit’s 2021 event, which also celebrated Baby2Baby’s 10-year anniversary, honored Vanessa Bryant for her dedication to their cause. The organization has distributed over 200 million items to children across the country since its founding in 2011. This year’s event was sponsored by Prada, Tiffany & Co., Nordstrom, Paul Mitchell, Volvo and City National Bank.

Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala.