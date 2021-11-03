Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event.

Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit.

Ciara wearing a LaQuan Smith spring ’22 look and brown pointy-toed Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Splash

The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the floor-length dress with a pair of ultra-pointy Christian Louboutin leather pumps in a rich shade of caramel brown.

In addition to some diamond earrings and rings, the red-bottomed stilettos effortlessly complemented her monochromatic look for the special occasion. The sharp-toed, arch-enhancing silhouette in “nut brown” nappa leather is from the iconic label’s Nude range and retails for $775.

Ciara strikes a pose, showing off her pointy brown Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Splash

The 36-year-old mother-of-three took to Instagram today to share a number of glamorous shots from the evening, writing: “It was a great honor to present the Ace Hero Designer of the Year Award to you @Laquan_Smith ! You’re deserve it all!”

Shop Ciara’s brown pumps ahead.

CREDIT: Mytheresa

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Kate 100 leather pumps, $775; mytheresa.com

Flip through the gallery to view Ciara’s style through the years.