Christina Aguilera Updates Her ‘Dirrty’ Outfit With Hidden Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2021

By Aaron Royce
Christina Aguilera mastered the art of referencing herself at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

The star, who was presented with the Music Icon Award by Becky G, took the stage last night to perform her hit songs “Genie in a Bottle,” “Beautiful,” and “Dirrty.” While doing so, Aguilera wore a flowing gown, which featured a black ruffled skirt. The sleek number included structured pointed shoulders and cape-like sleeves with arm slits, as well as a structured corset top. Aguilera accessorized with sheer black gloves.

The former “The Voice” judge then changed outfits, revealing an homage to her 2002 album “Dirrty.” The singer’s look included a cutout black and yellow jumpsuit with built-in flared chaps, similar to her original risqué ensemble. This year’s style, worn over fishnet tights, included a built-in corset with white football uniform-like details.

Aguilera’s final outfit of the night emerged when she donned a yellow silk kimono, featuring a wrapped bodice, long skirt and flared sleeves. Though she sang her hit song “Beautiful,” the musician’s ensemble appeared to reference another one of her most iconic tracks—the ballad “Reflections” from Disney’s 1998 animated film “Mulan.”

Though Aguilera’s shoes were not visible from her outfit’s flowing lengths and hems, the Grammy Award-winning musician likely wore towering boots while performing. One of her signatures over the years has been thigh-high boots with supportive heels from top brands like Amina Muaddi, which gives most ensembles a streamlined and layered appearance.

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

