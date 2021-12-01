Christie Brinkley Reveals the Supermodel Secrets to Walking in Heels at FN Achievement Awards 2021

“I love a good suit. A nicely tailored suit,” model Christie Brinkley told Footwear News on the red carpet of the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards tonight in New York. The icon took her own fashion advice in a ruby red tailored suit. Brinkley completed the look with all black accessories, including a handbag and belt that cinched her waist. Brinkley also explained that she enjoyed seeing a more “relaxed attitude” that has been adopted in trends around clothing as of late. She cited favoring comfortable silhouettes that gave room to move and play.

Christie Brinkley attends the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 30, 2021 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Footwear News

Brinkley was asked about her advice when it came to walking in a pair of heels, a question in which the model had lots of insight in thanks to her long and successful career. “Hold the railing,” she joked, explaining that even models have trouble walking in heels. The model sported black, shiny Louis Vuitton pumps, showing off her expert walk in the pair of classic heels.

Christie Brinkley attends the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 30, 2021 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Footwear News

The model was full of wisdom and fun tips, talking about everything from fresh and easy pear juice Prosecco recipes to pulling off the ever-controversial Crocs. Crocs have become a staple to many and were even seen on some of the guests at FNAAs.

Although the model didn’t seem to prefer the popular style of shoes, she gave insightful advice on how to wear them. “You have to have long legs. Clogs and Crocs are not for me.”

For 35 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2021 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Authentic Brands Group, FDRA, Informa, On and Wolverine Worldwide.