All the Stars in Christian Louboutin Shoes on the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

The 2021 Emmy Awards brought a dose of heavy glamour to the red carpet — which, naturally, included Christian Louboutin’s famed red-soled shoes.

The French designer has made glossy red soles his design signature since launching his namesake brand in 1991. A favorite of A-listers and socialites, his glamorous heels, sandals and — as of 2011 — men’s footwear became an instant success, skyrocketing to household name-status over the course of his 30-year-long career.

At this year’s Emmy Awards, Louboutin’s platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps reigned supreme. The styles were worn in color-coordinating and nude hues by numerous stars, including Yara Shahidi, Mandy Moore and Annie Murphy. Dapper gents like Bo Burnham also took the designer’s high-shine loafers for a night on the town, as well.

Tracee Ellis Ross made a bold statement as soon as she hit the red carpet, channeling the ’70s glam of her iconic mom, Diana Ross. The “Blackish” actress dazzled in a sparkling red one-shoulder Valentino Haute Couture gown, paired with Louboutin’s soaring So Kate pumps in shiny red patent leather. Her shoes featured daring 4-inch stiletto heels, as well as sharp pointed toes.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Beanie Feldstein brought sharp glamour to the Emmys in a glittering Brandon Maxwell dress, which just walked the designer’s spring 2022 runway show at New York Fashion Week. Her pleated pink and orange dress was cinched with a metallic pink belt, and accented with diamond rings and fringe earrings. Grounding the “Funny Girl” star’s ensemble was a pair of Louboutin’s sparkly rose gold Cathy platform sandals, featuring an open-toed silhouette and stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 5 inches in height.

Beanie Feldstein attends the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Bo Burnham also picked Louboutin for his Emmys footwear — specifically, the brand’s black velvet Greggo Orlato loafers. The lace-up style featured matching grosgrain trim for added detailing. The shoes paired smoothly with Burnham’s blue velvet Etro suit, creating a monochrome textured effect.

Bo Burnham attends the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

One of the evening’s most daring Louboutin moments, however, belonged to Catherine Zeta-Jones. The “Prodigal Son” actress stunned in a strapless burgundy dress with a thigh-high slit by Cristina Ottaviano, paired with diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz. For footwear, she tapped Louboutin for its Pigalle Follies pumps in matching burgundy satin, which featured pointed toes and 3.93-inch stiletto heels.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Click through the gallery for all the celebrities in Christian Louboutin at the 2021 Emmy Awards.