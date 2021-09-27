Chrissy Teigen Brings the Drama in Silver Sequin Gown With Ruffled Sleeves at Tony Awards 2021

Chrissy Teigen shut down the 2021 Tony Awards red carpet in New York City in a dramatic ensemble.

The media personality dressed boldly in a flowing silver gown. The daring off-the-shoulder number featured a deep neckline with an additional sheer panel. Teigen’s dress was covered in silver sequins for extra flash, and also included two voluminous ruffled pink tulle sleeves. Her look was complete with pink floral earrings, as well as several dazzling rings and a pale pink clutch.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tony Awards

Teigen’s husband John Legend dressed in a classic and sharp ensemble that further allowed her look to take center stage. The “All of Me” singer wore a classic black suit and white shirt, complete with a black bowtie. Legend also paired his look with matching patent leather loafers. The musician is scheduled to perform with the cast of “Ain’t Too Proud” onstage this evening during the Tony Awards.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tony Awards

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tony Awards

The 2021 Tony Awards honor the top Broadway shows and performances of the 2019-2020 season, with tonight’s event marking the ceremony’s 74th show. Plays like “Jagged Little Pill,” “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” and “The Inheritance” are some of the shows leading with the most nominations, in addition to popular programs like “Slave Play,” “Sea Wall/A Life” and more. The awards will be held at the Winter Garden Theatre, one of Broadway’s largest venues in New York City.

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet arrivals at the 2021 Tony Awards.