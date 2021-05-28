Charli D’Amelio Attends iHeartRadio Music Awards in a Dress Covered in Hearts With 5-Inch Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Charli D’Amelio turned heads while attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards Thursday night. Charli, one of TikTok‘s most influential stars, debuted a long Carolina Herrera dress. The black gown showcased a plunging V-neckline with heart embellishments from the designer’s fall 2021 collection.

The influencer accessorized with heart-shaped jewelry complementing the multi-colored hearts on her gown. For footwear, D’Amelio opted for the Stuart Weitzman Nudist Hollywood Platforms in black satin. The classic black pump features an ankle strap with subtle gold hardware and a thick platform sole.

Charli D’Amelio on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

<strong>The Stuart Weitzman Nudist Hollywood Platform in Black Satin.</strong> CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

Since D’Amelio started her TikTok career in May 2019, the star has now 116.5 million fans and a combined 9.4 billion likes on the platform. Her and sister, Dixie D’Amelio, have seen brand collaborations with various companies such as Morphe Makeup, Dunkin’ Donuts and Hulu. Dixie, the eldest D’Amelio sister, has recently pivoted toward a music career. After releasing her new single “Be Happy” earlier this year, she plans to keep producing music as the success of her social media platform also continues to grow.

