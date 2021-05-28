×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Charli D’Amelio Attends iHeartRadio Music Awards in a Dress Covered in Hearts With 5-Inch Heels

By Alexa Hempel
Alexa Hempel

Alexa Hempel

More Stories By Alexa

View All
Charli D'Amelio at the 2021 iHeart Awards, carolina herrera heart dress, stuart weitzman nudist platforms heels
Charli D'Amelio at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards wears Carolina Herrera with Stuart Weitzman.
CREDIT: AP

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Charli D’Amelio turned heads while attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards Thursday night. Charli, one of TikTok‘s most influential stars, debuted a long Carolina Herrera dress. The black gown showcased a plunging V-neckline with heart embellishments from the designer’s fall 2021 collection.

The influencer accessorized with heart-shaped jewelry complementing the multi-colored hearts on her gown. For footwear, D’Amelio opted for the Stuart Weitzman Nudist Hollywood Platforms in black satin. The classic black pump features an ankle strap with subtle gold hardware and a thick platform sole.

Charli D'Amelio attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angelles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Charli D’Amelio on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Charli D'Amelio attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angelles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Charli D’Amelio on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

 

Stuart Weitzman Nudist Hollywood Platform in black satin
<strong>The Stuart Weitzman Nudist Hollywood Platform in Black Satin.</strong>
CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

Since D’Amelio started her TikTok career in May 2019, the star has now 116.5 million fans and a combined 9.4 billion likes on the platform. Her and sister, Dixie D’Amelio, have seen brand collaborations with various companies such as Morphe Makeup, Dunkin’ Donuts and Hulu. Dixie, the eldest D’Amelio sister, has recently pivoted toward a music career. After releasing her new single “Be Happy” earlier this year, she plans to keep producing music as the success of her social media platform also continues to grow.

To replicate D’Amelio’s red carpet look, shop our recommendations below.

Steve Madden Lessa Black Suede
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Lessa Black Suede, $110

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Natasha Platform in black
CREDIT: ASOS

To Buy: ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Natasha Platform in black, $40

Black Platform Heel with Ankle Strap
CREDIT: Pretty Little Thing

To Buy: Black PU Platform Strappy High Heels, $31 (Was $48)

ISA TanTec and LITE logos on Sponsored By ISA TanTec

Creating a More Sustainable Future at ISA TanTec

As an industry leader in leather, ISA TanTec™ is setting new sustainability standards.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad