Carrie Underwood Shines in Dramatic Spiked Dress and Platform Sandals at 2021 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood dazzled on the red carpet in one of her boldest looks yet at the 2021 CMA Awards.

While arriving to the ceremony with husband Mike Fisher, Underwood wore a statement-making dress. The “If I Didn’t Love You” singer donned a dynamic sheer dress covered in pointed silver metallic accents. The piece featured one sleeve covered in spikes and crystals, as well as gold detailing on the sides for an added drama factor. Underwood’s flashy ensemble was complete with a daring thigh-high slit. Her look was finished with a pair of sparkling hoop earrings and a matching ring.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 2021 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

Carrie Underwood attends the 2021 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

When it came to footwear, Underwood continued her look’s flashy statement with an equally flashy pair of shoes. The star wore a pair of silver platform sandals, complete with thick ankle and toe straps. The pair also featured platform soles and thick heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. When worn with Underwood’s dress, the style created an allover dazzling effect from mixed metallic tones and crystals.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2021 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

A closer look at Underwood’s sandals. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

The style continued Underwood’s penchant for shoes with extra sparkle. For footwear, the American Idol winner often stays bold with shoes that feature studs, metallic tones and crystals. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s onstage and red carpet looks frequently include ankle boots and pointed-toe pumps from Betsey Johnson, Alaia, Giuseppe Zanotti and more top brands. However, when it comes to her off-duty style, the star remains neutral in versatile sneakers and ankle boots from Christian Louboutin, Nike and Adidas. Underwood’s fashion experience isn’t exclusive to wearing bold shoes, either; the star has launched her own Calia by Carrie Underwood athletic apparel line, and appeared in campaigns for Badgley Mischka, Almay and Olay over the years.

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006.

This year, Luke Bryan is hosting the event live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Taking the stage tonight includes Jason Aldean and Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young and Kane Brown, among others. And leading the 2021 CMA Awards nominations are Eric Church and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, including Entertainer of the Year.

