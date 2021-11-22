Carrie Underwood Takes the Plunge in Flowing Gown and Edgy Boots at American Music Awards 2021

Carrie Underwood went edgy for a special performance at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Carrie Underwood performs at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21 with Jason Aldean. CREDIT: ABC

Underwood took the stage with country singer Jason Aldean to perform their song “If I Didn’t Love You.” For the occasion, the star wore a black velvet gown with a deep V-shaped neckline. The bold number featured a crystal studded bodice with long voluminous sleeves and crystal shoulder fringe. Its boldest statement came from a flowing skirt with a tall front slit. The piece was cinched with a silver-accented belt with two buckles, and accessorized with sparkling earrings and a “C” logo necklace.

When it came to shoes, the “Cry Pretty” musician went monochrome with a pair of black boots. The leather pair appeared to feature a calf-high height, as well as reflective studded soles and block heels. The style added a glamorous finish to Underwood’s look, creating a look that was sleek and dramatic.

The American Music Awards honor both established and independent musicians, as well as those who have broken records during the year. This year’s event, hosted by Cardi B, will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Olivia Rodrigo has the most nominations of the evening with seven, followed by artists including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Giveon and Bad Bunny. Unlike past ceremonies, several awards have already been announced on TikTok for Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift.

