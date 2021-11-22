All of Cardi B’s Bold Outfits From the 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B’s no stranger to a statement-making outfit—in fact, she wore eight to host the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

The “Up” singer hit the AMA’s red carpet in a surrealist Schiaparelli look. The ensemble included a slim-fitting black gown, as well as a flowing veil and matching gloves, fingernail statement earrings and a gold mask.

Cardi B arrives at the 2021 American Music Awards. CREDIT: ABC

The star’s debut hosting look was especially dramatic, composed of a long-sleeved black velvet dress with a thigh-high slit. Cardi’s outfit gained added glamour from crystal accents on her cuffs and neckline—plus a massive black feathered headpiece. The singer completed the look with black pointed-toe pumps with crystal ankle straps.

Cardi B hosts the 2021 American Music Awards. CREDIT: ABC

The next ensemble was similar, featuring another black velvet dress with a slit—though this number contained a plunging squared neckline, structured shoulders and wide sleeves. The “Bodak Yellow” singer arrived perched atop a stack of Louis Vuitton luggage, layering her dress with a thin diamond necklace, stud earrings and numerous rings. Her look was complete with a dramatic pair of stretchy sparkling thigh-high boots.

Cardi B hosts the 2021 American Music Awards. CREDIT: ABC

The singer’s fourth outfit, worn to accept the Favorite Hip-Hop Song trophy, brought a splash of color with a neon yellow dress. The ruffled ensemble featured a high neckline, as well as sheer sleeves and a long skirt that created a dramatic flowing statement. Cardi B accessorized with gold bracelets, statement earrings and matching yellow sandals with PVC straps.

Cardi B accepts the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award at the 2021 American Music Awards. CREDIT: ABC

The headpiece trend continued in Cardi’s next outfit, which featured a black fan-like headpiece. The style was accented by a black crystal choker and lace gloves, plus a silky structured corset top and long skirt.

Cardi B hosts the 2021 American Music Awards. CREDIT: ABC

The “Be Careful” singer’s penchant for feathers was prominent in her sixth look, featuring a slim-fitting purple cutout dress. The long-sleeved piece included matching feather accents on both shoulders, as well as chandelier-like crystal trim at its bust.

After accepting her award, the singer posed on the red carpet again—in another surrealist ensemble. Created by Miss Sohee, the look included a draped white dress with a thigh-high slit, crystal waist embellishments and plunging neckline. Cardi’s outfit was complete with a blonde hair-like headpiece embellished with dazzling crystals, as well as white silk platform sandals.

Cardi B arrives in the press room at the 2021 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cardi B’s final look of the evening was another ensemble by Schiaparelli. The “Be Careful” singer wore a light blue jacket covered in gold embroidery and surrealist swirls on its bodice. The statement piece was paired with eye-shaped earrings, black leather leggings and thigh-high boots.

Cardi B hosts the 2021 American Music Awards. CREDIT: ABC

The American Music Awards honor both established and independent musicians, as well as those who have broken records during the year. This year’s event, hosted by Cardi B, took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. BTS swept the show, winning all three trophies they were nominated for—including Artist of the Year. The night’s other top winners included Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift. The show also featured a range of performances from stars like Carrie Underwood, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and more.

