Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Offer Up a Very 2021 Twist on ‘Sonny & Cher’ at the Met Gala

By Claudia Miller
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were one of the biggest couples to watch at this year’s Met Gala.

Tonight, the two singers arrived on the red carpet in a modern-day twist on retro fashion for the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. For the event, Cabello herself modeled a purple glittering Michael Kors set complete with a crop top and high-slit skirt; complete with a fuzzy handbag and a wavy hairdo, the “Senorita” singer looked like a new-age Cher in an outfit that echoed her “Sonny & Cher” days.

Camila Cabello attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.
Making Mendes the Sonny to her counterpart, the “Treat You Better” singer donned a metallic blazer and corduroy pants for his own sort of statement style. As for footwear, Cabello continued the monochrome appeal of her attire with purple platforms set atop a lifted heel as Mendes chose a unique black boot with a metallic block base.

The Met Gala — known as the fashion industry’s Oscars — was first introduced in 1948, two years after the Museum of Costume Art merged with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to become The Costume Institute in 1946. Each May, the annual fundraising event celebrates the opening of the spring exhibition. This year, however, the Met Gala takes place in September after the 2020 event had been canceled.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.
A closer view of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s shoes.
This year’s exhibition will be divided into two parts. The first segment, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will open on September 18. With a focus on the “modern vocabulary of American fashion,” it will honor the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

Then for Part two of the exhibition, which will open May 5, 2022, there will be another Met Gala in celebration, taking place on May 2, 2022. The second segment of the exhibition is a collaboration with the Costume Institute and the American Wing. It will explore the development of American fashion through a more detailed historical lens.

As for Camila Cabello’s own style, the “Havana” singer tends to include footwear styles from a wide range of brands — think everything from Converse to Naturalizer to Ivy Park x Adidas to Christian Louboutin. When it comes to red carpet duds, the former X-Factor star prefers designs from Zuhair Murad, Versace and Givenchy amongst other major labels. She has also starred in campaigns for Guess and Skechers in the past.

Click through the gallery for more Met Gala arrivals on the 2021 red carpet.

