Camila Cabello Sizzles in Tiered Minidress & Cherry Red Heels at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021

By Claudia Miller
Camila Cabello went red hot for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The “Señorita” singer matched the red carpet in head-to-toe monochrome fashion, tapping Elie Saab for her evening attire; the look featured a tiered mini dress with endless ruffles and an off-the-shoulder fit.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Camila Cabello arrives at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
CREDIT: AP
A closer view of Camila Cabello’s heels.
CREDIT: AP

On her feet, Cabello herself elevated her look with towering patent sandals from Femme LA. The red pair comes equipped with a thick securing strap across a square toe as well as a buckled hold around the ankle. Femme is a vegan label making waves for its buzzy heels, favored by the likes of Ashley Graham, Hailey Baldwin, Jennifer Lopez and Megan Fox amongst other huge names.

The “Havana” singer’s pair, in particular, is the brand’s Amiri silhouette in a “Diablo” colorway and retails for $189 on Femme’s website.

Femme LA Amiri heels.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme

As for Camila Cabello’s own style, the “Cinderella” actress tends to include footwear styles from a wide range of brands — think everything from Converse to Naturalizer to Ivy Park x Adidas to Christian Louboutin. When it comes to red carpet duds, the former X-Factor star prefers designs from Zuhair Murad, Versace and Givenchy amongst other major labels. She has also starred in campaigns for Guess and Skechers in the past.

