BTS Revamps Suiting with Sleek Loafers and Sneakers at 2021 American Music Awards

BTS was sharply suited while arriving at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The Korean boy band group, composed of members Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope, hit the red carpet in a coordinated suiting moment. Crafted by Louis Vuitton, the “Butter” singers wore alternating light gray, dark gray and black suits. Though all of their blazers were double-breasted, many were cinched with coordinating waist belts. The group’s shirts also varied in tone, ranging from white to black, blue and hot pink.

BTS arrives at the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: ABC

For shoes, the “DNA” musicians also alternated their footwear. While some wore shiny black loafers for a traditional finish, many kept their looks sleek and comfortable with black or white leather sneakers. All of their footwear picks provided neutral bases for each Vuitton suit, adding a sharp finish to each member’s ensembles.

The American Music Awards honor both established and independent musicians, as well as those who have broken records during the year. This year’s event, hosted by Cardi B, will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Olivia Rodrigo has the most nominations of the evening with seven, followed by artists including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Giveon and Bad Bunny. Unlike past ceremonies, several awards have already been announced on TikTok for Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift.

