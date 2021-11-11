T.J. Osborne Looks Sharp in Blazer, Leather Pants & Cuban Heels as He Celebrates Love at CMA Awards

The Brothers Osborne hit the red carpet in sharp style at the 2021 CMA Awards last night.

The musical duo, composed of brothers John and T.J. Osborne, dressed in contrasting yet complementary looks. John wore a white top and brown trousers layered with a plaid coat, accessorized by a turquoise necklace, cowboy hat, rings and a Western belt. T.J., meanwhile, wore a white blazer over a black top, printed scarf and necklaces, paired with layered rings and sleek black leather trousers.

Brothers Osborne, John (L) and T.J., on the red carpet at “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday November 10, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

The brothers coordinated by wearing black boots—while, though differing in texture and style, matched from their dark neutral tone. John wore a pair of classic suede boots, while T.J. opted for an edgier set of reptile-embossed boots. Each appeared to feature thick heels, with T.J.’s shoes particularly featuring Cuban-style heels.

The Brothers Osborne attend the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

The duo notably took the CMA Awards stage twice on Wednesday evening. Initially, they won the award for Vocal Duo of the Year. T.J. made headlines while kissing his boyfriend, Abi Ventura, after coming out publicly this February.

T.J. Osborne accepts award for Vocal Duo of the Year at “The 55th Annual CMA Awards,” on Wednesday, November 10, 2021; live on ABC from Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville. CREDIT: Josh Brasted/CMA

“It’s been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally, and to have you all support me — it really does feel like love wins tonight,” T.J. said in their acceptance speech. “We love this genre, we love the people, we love all of you so much,” said John.

T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs “Younger Me” at “The 55th Annual CMA Awards,” on Wednesday, November 10, 2021; live on ABC from Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville. CREDIT: John Russell/CMA

The brothers later took the stage to perform their new song “Younger Me,” based on T.J.’s coming out experience. T.J. wore a crystal-covered jacket and pants with lace-up sneakers for the occasion, while John wore dark trousers, a brown leather jacket and matching boots.

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006.

Brothers Osborne, T.J. (L) and John, speaks to media after winning Vocal Group of the Year at “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday November 10, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

This year, Luke Bryan is hosting the event live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Taking the stage tonight includes Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young and Kane Brown, among others. And leading the 2021 CMA Awards nominations are Eric Church and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, including Entertainer of the Year.

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals from the 2021 CMA Awards.