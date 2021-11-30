Billy Porter Sparkles in Sequined Dress With Dramatic Sharp Shoulders and 6-Inch Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

Billy Porter wears Richard Quinn on the red carpet at the 2021 Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London.

You can always count on Billy Porter to make a statement.

Billy Porter at the 2021 Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. CREDIT: Fred Duval/MEGA Ahead of his hosting duties last night at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London, Porter made quite the entrance. The “Pose” actor arrived on the red carpet with an entourage of dancers, however his outfit still managed to the steal the show.

For one of the biggest nights on the British agenda, the singer wore a glittery patterned gown and black platform boots by Richard Quinn. The silver and black dress was complete with sculpted shoulders that curved on the sides of his face.

Porter paired his embellished ensemble with Jimmy Choo’s black patent Govi platform boots. Platform shoes are one of his favorite shoe styles. When he’s not in height-defying heels, you can catch him in pointed-toe boots, loafers and sharp heeled sandals.

He recently elevated his look for the 2021 American Music Awards. Porter arrived at the star-studded event wearing a vibrant blue suit. He accessorized the look with a matching umbrella and hat. The Grammy Award winner tied his monochrome outfit together with a pair of black leather platform boots.

The “Cinderella” star is known for having some iconic fashion moments. He continues to transcend traditions by generating new discussions about gender as it relates to fashion.

The Fashion Awards celebrate accomplishments by international and emerging talents in the fashion industry, as well as raise money for the British Fashion Council. This year’s event at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Billy Porter and created in partnership with TikTok, will notably honor the late Virgil Abloh with one of the Leaders of Change, Creativity Awards, alongside designers Alessandro Michele, Demna Gvasalia, Kim Jones and Jonathan Anderson. Other winners from the evening include Tommy Hilfiger, Nensi Dojaka, Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst and Telfar Clemens.

See more stars on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2021.