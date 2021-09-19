Billy Porter Takes Flight in a Winged Blouse, High-Rise Trousers & Signature Platforms at 2021 Emmys

Billy Porter brought his signature dramatic flair to the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Taking to the red carpet this evening, the “Pose” actor caught attention as he put on a mini-performance for photographers in all-black attire from Ashi. The ensemble featured a unique top complete with voluminous wing-like sleeves and a lacy collar necklace; the bold piece came matched to high-rise, flair trousers and hidden black platform boots — a signature footwear move by Porter.

The 2021 Emmy Awards returns in person tonight in Los Angeles with a limited live audience of nominees and their guests. The awards show is hosted by Cedric The Entertainer. Leading this year’s nominations is “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” with 24 nominations each, meanwhile, “WandaVision,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed closely behind. Style stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross and Billy Porter have also received nods at the 2021 Emmys.

Billy Porter walks the red carpet at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at L.A. Live on September 19, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer view of Billy Porter’s boots. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Billy Porter walks the red carpet at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at L.A. Live on September 19, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Fans of Billy Porter himself know to expect the unexpected when it comes to fashion and shoes. The “Kinky Boots” alum’s style repertoire includes everything from a glittering Alexandro Fratelli blazer worn over a ruffled dress from Kim Perets and Coach platform boots to a 24-carat gold-coated dress with matching bespoke towering sandals. The actor also partnered with Jimmy Choo this summer for a standout Pride collection, filled with statement shoes and must-see designs.

