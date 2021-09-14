Billie Eilish Does Pin-Up Glamour in a Classic Ball Gown & Jimmy Choo Heels at 2021 Met Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Billie Eilish was a true red carpet standout at the 2021 Met Gala.

The “Bad Guy” musician, who is the youngest co-chair ever for the event, stepped out in a custom gown by Oscar de la Renta. The layered tulle creation included sheer nude tones within a voluminous skirt with a 15-foot-long train. Eilish’s gown also included a cinched bustier top and flared off-the-shoulder sleeves, inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s outfits from the 1950s. She accessorized with numerous sparkling bracelets and rings.

While unexpected, the look also coordinated with her recent aesthetic shift for her second album, “Happier Than Ever,” which features vintage pin-up aesthetics and neutral hues.

Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala in New York. CREDIT: Invision

Notably, the singer had one condition for wearing Oscar de la Renta to the Met: for the brand to eliminate its fur production, according to the Times. Designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim had previously begun phasing out of fur production in 2019 and allowed its fur license to expire this April. However, at Eilish’s urging, Oscar de la Renta has now permanently eliminated its fur production.

Eilish wore Jimmy Choo’s Kendra platforms beneath her dramatic dress. The black footwear added a hint of edge to the musician’s ensemble, while giving her a height boost beneath her skirt’s extensive volume.

Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala in New York. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

During her most recent aesthetic shift, Eilish has begun a penchant for wearing neutral outfits with references to ’50s bombshell style. Corsets and bustier-accented dresses from brands like Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Milou, among others, have become popular in her wardrobe since she debuted her new aesthetic this summer. Previously, the Grammy-winning musician was known for her logo-covered ensembles, often featuring oversized T-shirts, sweatsuits and trousers, by Chanel, Burberry and Soto, among other brands.

Each May, the Met Gala is thrown as a fundraising event for the spring exhibition of the museum’s Costume Institute, which launched in 1946. This year, the Met gala is taking place in September following the 2020 event’s cancellation from the coronavirus. This year’s exhibition will be divided into two parts. The first segment, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will open on September 18. With a focus on the “modern vocabulary of American fashion,” it will honor the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

There will be a second Met Gala taking place on May 2, 2022, to celebrate the exhibition’s second part that opens May 5. The second segment of the exhibition is a collaboration with the Costume Institute and the American Wing, which will explore American fashion’s development through a more detailed historical lens.

