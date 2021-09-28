Billie Eilish’s Suit Shimmers With Retro-Inspired Gucci Sandals at the James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Billie Eilish wore an emblematic look for the red carpet premiere of the James Bond movie “No Time to Die.” For the star-studded event, the “Bad Guy” singer donned a shimmery shirt with gold buttons and matching pants with gold jewelry. She added a pair of Gucci platform sandals featuring matelassé leather, the iconic Gucci’s monogram, an ankle buckle closure and a platform sole for a unique retro feel.

While Eilish is known for her signature oversized ensembles, this time she opted for more elegant attire and elevated footwear style. The outfit was complemented with a stack of rings, bee-shaped earrings and a gold necklace. Platform shoe designs have gained popularity thanks to high-end brands like Versace and Dolce & Gabbana.

Billie Eilish poses on the red carpet of the new film from the James Bond franchise “No Time to Die.” CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Though Eilish can be spotted usually in sneakers and chunky footwear, on occasions the singer goes for more elegant styles from Prada and Burberry. Chunky platform sandals have been worn by many celebrities, from Jennifer Lopez to Heidi Klum and Olivia Rodrigo.

A closer look at Billie Eilish’s footwear for the “No Time to Die” red carpet. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The star has had a busy season with the return of in-person events and she recently performed at Global Citizen Live and Governors Ball Music Festival. For the upcoming 25th James Bond film series, Eilish and her brother O’Connell wrote a theme song for “No Time to Die,” which has some Bond elements.

