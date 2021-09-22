Bia’s Harness Bustier, Mini Skirt & Velvet Heels Are Made for the Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Bia lived up to the theme at the red carpet premiere for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3 this week.

Ahead of the show’s premiere on Amazon Studios on Sept. 24, the “Whole Lotta Money” musician went edgy in a harness-accented blue leather bustier bralette; the top came layered under a neon windbreaker and a tie-dyed denim mini skirt.

The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

To complement her outfit, Bia buckled up a set of square-toe sandals. The elevated heels featured a deep green velvet upper atop a securing strap across the ankle and the toe.

Bia attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

A closer view of Bia’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

The annual Savage x Fenty Show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries worldwide beginning on Friday, Sept. 24. Viewing is free for Amazon Prime Members.

This year’s lineup will feature performances from artists like Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA herself, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will also feature special appearances from Adriana Lima, Aleali May, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Troye Sivan and more.

