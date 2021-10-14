Beyoncé Takes the Plunge in a Silky Gown & Green Stilettos on the Red Carpet

Beyoncé is all about the dramatic glamour this fall.

The “Drunk in Love” songstress attended last night’s premiere of “The Harder They Fall” in Los Angeles, sneaking into the event sans stopping at the red carpet. Not to worry, though, as Beyoncé made sure her 213 million Instagram followers got a look at her evening wear with a series of posts on Wednesday night.

For the event, the musician tapped Alexandre Vauthier in a plunging two-piece gown from the designer’s collections; the halter neck silhouette featured a black top with a silky green skirt overlay, complete with a high-leg slit and pockets, too. To accent the number, Beyoncé also modeled glittering emerald and diamond jewelery.

When it came down to footwear, Knowles opted for a monochrome finish with heels from Jimmy Choo. The almost sold-out Minny silhouette includes a 4-inch heel with thin straps securing the toes and ankles. Beyoncé’s pick of a satin green colorway is hard to find but a black iteration of the silhouette sells on sale for $309 at Yoox.

Last week, the singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout.

To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms sandals.

As for Beyoncé herself, when she isn’t in pieces from her own Adidas x Ivy Park athleisure line, the “Countdown” artist can be found in top-level designs courtesy of Balmain, Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more. Her titles beyond her on-trend fashion range from Pepsi brand ambassador to now 28-time Grammy Award winner.

Channel Beyoncé in these sleek green heels inspired by her red carpet style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Jessenia Sandals, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Nellina Sandals, $128.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Zara Heeled Sandals, $80.

For more of Beyoncé’s style evolution, check out the gallery.