Bebe Rexha Goes Old Hollywood Glam in Moschino Gown & Platform Sandals at amfAR Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bebe Rexha turned heads at the 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

At this year’s A-list fête, Moschino’s Jeremy Scott was honored with the Award of Courage for his commitment to the non-profit’s fight against HIV/AIDS. In his honor, the 32-year old singer-songwriter, who also performed at the event, wore a pearl-embellished black dress from the Moschino fall 2021 collection. To continue with the Hollywood glamour and overall kitschiness of the look, Rexha donned a white fur stole, black opera gloves and oversize “M” earrings with pearls. She stood tall in platform open-toed sandals with an ankle-securing strap.

Bebe Rexha in a Moschino fall 2021 look at 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles CREDIT: {credit}/MEGA Rexha proves that there’s always a way to stand out wearing black. In August, the “Meant to Be” singer posed for the “Queenpins” movie premiere wearing Staud’s Hindley dress that featured leather panels around the chest and midsection in the dark hue, as well as zipper detailing along the side. To add a pop of color, she slipped in a sold-out pair of neon lime green mules by The Attico that had a sharp chunky heel.

Rexha tends to wear brands like Monsoori, Alexandre Vautheir and Bryan Hearns, but is very experimental when it comes to her fashion taste on red carpets and in her personal life. The musician’s Instagram captures her wearing edgy dresses, sculptural corsets, bodycon dresses, sheer bodysuits, oversized tailoring and sharp outerwear. As it pertains to her shoe interests, she tends to gravitate towards trendy styles like soaring platforms, strappy heeled sandals, pointy stilettos and sneakers.

Elevate your style in a pair of black platform sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Daydreamer Platform Sandal, $80

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Schutz Keefa Suede Platform Sandals, $138

Buy Now: Madden Girl Summit, $70