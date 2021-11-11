Ashley Olsen Is Sleek in Black Blazer, Dress & Boots at 2021 CFDA Awards

Ashley Olsen showed off her chic style on the red carpet last night in NYC.

The designer went with a dark look to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she dressed in a minimalist black floor-length dress with a matching blazer and clutch plus a diamond cuff earring. The “Full House” alum added black leather boots that barely poked out beneath her blazer. Olsen wore her hair in her signature loose waves and lined her eyes with heavy black eyeliner.

Ashley Olsen at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Nov. 10. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Olsen is a seasoned pro when it comes to the annual award ceremony. Since establishing The Row in 2013, Ashley and her twin sister, Mary-Kate, have been awarded the CFDA Award for Accessory Designer of the Year in 2014, 2018 and 2019. They also earned the CFDA Award for Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2012 and 2015. In 2009, they became the youngest designers to ever be inducted into the association.

Ashley Olsen at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Nov. 10. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Emily Blunt served as the evening’s host and presented the American Womenswear and American Menswear Designer of the Year awards to Christopher John Rogers and Emily Bode-Aujla for Bode, respectively.

Though Brother Vellies designer Aurora James lost to Telfar in the Accessories Designer category on Wednesday, she was honored with the Founder’s Award for her efforts with the15 Percent Pledge.

Meanwhile, Edvin Thompson for Theophilio was awarded the American Emerging Designer of the Year honor and was presented by model and “Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung.

Zendaya was also a big winner at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. She received the Fashion Icon trophy from iconic model Iman, who received the honor in 2010. For the occasion, Zendaya wore a custom Vera Wang ensemble that featured a red bandeau top and a peplum-style skirt.

Other honorees included Dapper Dan, who received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Patagonia for the Environmental Sustainability Award; Yeohlee Teng with the Board of Directors’ Tribute; the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard was awarded to Nina Garcia; and Anya Taylor-Joy won the first-ever Face of the Year award.

Winners list:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers for Christopher John Rogers

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens for Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson for Theophilio

International Women’s Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga.

To see more red carpet arrivals, click through the gallery.