Anya Taylor-Joy Transforms Into a Golden Goddess at the ‘Last Night in Soho’ Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy was as ethereal as ever for the premiere of “Last Night in Soho” on Monday.

Taking place in Los Angeles, the leading lady walked the red carpet in golden glam attire. Her look centered around a plunging metallic gown courtesy of Christian Dior Couture’s fall ’21 collection, complete with a pleated silhouette and chevron skirt. The ensemble also included an emerald-embellished Tiffany & Co. necklace and a set of coordinating golden sandals hidden underneath her gown.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Last Night in Soho’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Anya Taylor-Joy at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Last Night in Soho’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Also in attendance at last night’s premiere was supermodel Adriana Lima, who arrived in a yellow and gold-plated minidress. Her look also included stiletto sandals courtesy of Sarah Flint — similar pairs retail for $435 on the brand’s website.

Adriana Lima at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Last Night in Soho’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When she isn’t in statement designs from Dior, you can find Anya Taylor-Joy herself in pieces from Rodarte, Bob Mackie, Zimmermann, Vivienne Westwood Couture and more top brands. As for footwear, it’s every from Miu Miu pumps on the red carpet to relaxed Ugg boots when lounging off-duty. The “Queen’s Gambit” actress can also be spotted front row for brands like Armani, Miu Miu, Christopher Kane, and Gucci. She’s also was tapped as a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

