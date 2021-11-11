Anya Taylor-Joy Gives Vintage Vibes in Purple Blazer Dress & Pumps With Leopard Hat & Gloves at CFDA Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy took a riskier approach than her usual red carpet look to the 2021 CFDA Awards.

The “Queen’s Gambit” actress wore a purple Oscar de la Renta blazer mini dress that featured a peplum silhouette and a thick belt to the CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC on Wednesday night, where she nabbed the award for the Face of the Year.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Nov. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

Her matching Gigi Burris hat and gloves popped against the otherwise monochromatic look. The hat included a black veil that added a classic touch to the look. Taylor-Joy added an oversized necklace and sheer tights.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Nov. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

Taylor-Joy matched her dress perfectly to her shoes. She wore satin pumps, covered in a deep violet colorway. Her pointed-toe heels reached roughly 4 inches in height thanks to their thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Taylor-Joy’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Emily Blunt served as the evening’s host and presented the American Womenswear and American Menswear Designer of the Year awards to Christopher John Rogers and Emily Bode-Aujla for Bode, respectively.

Though Brother Vellies designer Aurora James lost to Telfar in the Accessories Designer category on Wednesday, she was honored with the Founder’s Award for her efforts with the15 Percent Pledge.

Meanwhile, Edvin Thompson for Theophilio was awarded the American Emerging Designer of the Year honor and was presented by model and “Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung.

Zendaya was also a big winner at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. She received the Fashion Icon trophy from iconic model Iman, who received the honor in 2010. For the occasion, Zendaya wore a custom Vera Wang ensemble that featured a red bandeau top and a peplum-style skirt.

Other honorees included Dapper Dan, who received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Patagonia for the Environmental Sustainability Award; Yeohlee Teng with the Board of Directors’ Tribute; the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard was awarded to Nina Garcia; and Anya Taylor-Joy won the first-ever Face of the Year award.

Winners list:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers for Christopher John Rogers

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens for Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson for Theophilio

International Women’s Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga.

To see more red carpet arrivals, click through the gallery.